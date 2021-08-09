Iran to Host Int’l Symposium on Imaging in Preclinical Studies

An international symposium on reviewing the applications of imaging in preclinical studies is to be held in Iran on August 12 and 13, 2021.

The TPIS 2021 is the country’s most important event on preclinical research.

It is being held by the preclinical laboratory of the Tehran University of Medical Sciences in collaboration with distinguished universities aimed at presenting up-to-date information, exchanging expert ideas and promoting top technologies in this domain both inside the country and abroad.

The event brings together more than 15 domestic and foreign speakers from such countries as the United States and Australia, who will present their latest achievements.

The symposium will be held on-line.

The topics to be discussed included pharmacy, preclinical oncology, methods of cancer treatment, perfusion, blood circulation and the heart, dental studies and materials, materials science, zoology, ethics in preclinical research, methods and tools for image processing, and other relevant fields.