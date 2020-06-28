Iran to Develop Artificial Intelligence Start-ups

Iran’s Vice Presidency for Science and Technology says it is working to increase the number of start-ups in the field of artificial intelligence to nearly 200 in the near future and encourage investors to spend in this sector.

According to the website of the vice presidency, one of the plans for the development of this field is to invest five times more to form new artificial intelligence start-ups.

Holding negotiations with three universities is among the other measures taken during the last few years to set up specialised artificial intelligence laboratories at these universities.

Artificial intelligence is a key technology area in any country, and China, Vietnam, Indonesia, the United States, Thailand, Brazil, France, the United Kingdom, Poland and Italy have grown significantly in this field and have the highest use of this technology, the report said.

The trade volume of this emerging technology is estimated at $16 trillion by 2030 which is a significant number that makes up one-third of the current global market.

This applied technology could affect the lives of most people in the not-too-distant future.

According to global statistics, 47% of all job positions in 2030 will be automated without human presence.