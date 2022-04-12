Iran suspends consular activities in Afghanistan missions

On Tuesday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s director general for South Asia summoned the Afghan charge d’Affaires in Tehran to strongly protest against the attacks on the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Kabul and the Iranian Consulate General in Herat bordering Iran.

He reminded the Afghan charge d’Affaires of the responsibility of governments in ensuring the security of diplomatic missions, and called for legal action against those who attacked the Islamic Republic of Iran’s missions.

The Iranian official also said that Iran’s consular services in Afghanistan will remain on hold until further notice so that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan provides assurances that the Iranian missions are fully secured.

On Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh reiterated the current rulers of Afghanistan are fully responsible for the security of Iran’s embassy in Kabul and other missions in Afghanistan.

Khatibzadeh referred to some videos and comments making the rounds with the aim of Iranophobia and Afghanophobia. He added his is meant to provoke the sentiments of the people of Iran and Afghanistan