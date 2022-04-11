Khatibzadeh: Afghan rulers must provide full security of Iran missions

Khatiobzadeh was reacting to gatherings outside the Islamic republic of Iran’s Embassy in the Afghan capital Kabul and its Consulate General in the Afghan city of Herat and also to stone-throwing at these two diplomatic missions.

He underlined that the full security of the Embassy and diplomatic missions of Iran in Herat and other cities of Afghanistan must be provided and necessary guarantees for their safe operation must be provided as well.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman referred to the deep and multi-layered bonds between the two nations of Iran and Afghanistan and the decades-long respectful hospitality of the Iranian government and people toward the Afghans, warning against any schemes by plotters and ill-wishers of the two countries.

Khatibzadeh said that unfortunately, some videos and comments are making the rounds with the aim of Iranophobia and Afghanophobia.

He noted that this is meant to provoke the sentiments of the people of Iran and Afghanistan and the nations of the two countries must be vigilant more than ever before