Iran FM says Tehran supports stability in Uzbekistan

Hossein Amirabdollahian, in a phone conversation with Uzbekistan’s Acting Foreign Minister Vladimir Imamovich Norov on Tuesday evening, added, “The Islamic Republic of Iran supports stability and security in Uzbekistan and considers unacceptable taking away the security of Uzbekistan and disrupting its unity.”

He pointed to both sides’ determination and hard work and said bilateral ties between Iran and Uzbekistan are growing.

The chief diplomat also announced a plan by Iran’s parliament speaker to visit Uzbekistan in the near future.

In turn, Norov praised the principled policies adopted by Iran on the latest developments in Uzbekistan and its support for his country’s unity.

“The process of amending the Constitution has started and President Mirziyoyev has talked to the people of Uzbekistan on this issue,” he said.

The Uzbek official described as positive the process of the enhancement of cooperation between the two states at different bilateral, regional and international levels.

Uzbek authorities said on Monday 18 were killed and more than 240 others wounded during unrest in Uzbekistan’s autonomous province of Karakalpakstan last week.

The Uzbek officials added, security forces detained 516 people during the protests. The unrests, said to be the worst to hit the Central Asian nation in 17 years, broke out over plans to curtail Karakalpakstan’s autonomy.