Iran Summons Turkish Envoy over Interior Minister’s ‘Unacceptable’ Remarks

Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has summoned the Turkish ambassador to Tehran to protest at the Turkish interior minister’s “unacceptable” remarks about the presence of PKK elements in Iran.

In the Sunday meeting, the Turkish envoy has also received Iran’s note of protest over the comments made by his country’s ambassador to Iraq.

Earlier, the Turkish foreign ministry had summoned the Iranian ambassador to Ankara to protest at the remarks made by the Islamic Republic’s envoy to Baghdad.

Iraj Masjedi, the Iranian ambassador to Iraq, had in an interview with Rudaw called for an end to the presence of Turkish military forces in northern Iraq.