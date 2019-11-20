Iran Summons Swiss Envoy over US Support for Rioters

Markus Leitner was summoned to the Iranian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday to receive an official protest note regarding the US’s expression of support for a series of violent riots that hit a number of Iranian cities over the past days.

The Swiss envoy was summoned after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook as well as the White House expressed support for the unrest and riots in Iran, followed protests over the rise in oil price in some Iranian cities.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif slammed the US’ intervention in Iran’s internal affairs, saying that the US government with such coercive economic actions can’t claim that it’s supporting the Iranian nation.

“The regime, that imposes coercive economic actions and bars delivery of food and drugs to the elderly and patients, can never claim that it’s supporting the Iranian nation. Mr. Pompeo should first answer for the announced terrorist actions and crimes against humanity and against the Iranian nation,” he added.

Zarif also warned some European nations against their support for recent violent demonstrations in Iran, saying that “nations that are hiding behind their failure to stand up against the US actions will be responsible for their dangerous acts.”