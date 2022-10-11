Tuesday, October 11, 2022
Iran summons British envoy again for ‘meddling in internal affairs’

By IFP Editorial Staff
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran

Iran’s Foreign Ministry summoned the British ambassador to Tehran on Monday for the third time in three weeks over the UK’s ‘interventions in Iran’s internal affairs’ and imposing new sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

The director general of the Western Europe Division at the Iranian Foreign Ministry conveyed the Islamic Republic’s protest to Simon Shercliff after the UK imposed sanctions on Iran over what it called violation of human rights during the recent protests and riots in the country.

The Iranian official said the ‘arbitrary sanctions’ imposed by London are ‘unacceptable and worthless’, adding Tehran reserves the right to take reciprocal action.

UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office announced earlier on Monday that it imposed sanctions on Iran’s morality police and two high-ranking officials for dealing with the unrest and riots in the country.

The death of 22-year-old Iranian girl Mahsa Amini at a police station on September 16 in the capital Tehran, sparked protests and riots in several Iranian cities.

In a similar move, the United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on Iranian officials.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani slammed the new round of US sanctions, saying punitive measures are the backbone of the American human rights regulations.

