Iran submits ‘constructive’ response to US views on EU-led text of final deal

“After receiving the US response, the Islamic Republic of Iran’s team of experts precisely reviewed it, and Iran’s responses had been drafted and submitted to the coordinator following evaluations at different levels,” said Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Nanaani.

He said Tehran’s text was “constructive” and served to help conclude the negotiations on lifting sanctions and reviving the Joint Comprehensive Plan Of Action(JCPOA), the official name of nuclear deal.

The US State Department confirmed it had received the text but gave a different assessment.

“We can confirm that we have received Iran’s response through the EU,” a spokesperson said. “We are studying it and will respond through the EU, but unfortunately it is not constructive.”

White House National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson also said, “Some gaps have closed in recent weeks but others remain.”

Borrell said on August 8 the EU had laid down a final offer to overcome an impasse for the revival of the agreement, following 16 months of on-and-off negotiations.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Wednesday that Tehran wanted stronger guarantees Washington will not abandon the deal again.

He also reaffirmed Tehran’s position that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)’s probe into Iran’s nuclear deal based on Israeli claims, must be dropped.

Iran says the IAEA’s claims are now the main stumbling block in the talks.