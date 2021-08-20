Iran Starts Vaccinating Pregnant Women against Coronavirus

Iran has begun the vaccination of pregnant women against the coronavirus.

According to the instructions of the Ministry of Health, the inoculation of pregnant women eligible for vaccination kicked off in Tehran and the capital’s University of Medical Sciences is responsible to do the task.

Alireza Delavari, Vice Chancellor for Health at Tehran University of Medical Sciences said on Friday that these women do not get infected more than others, but if they do, it will be more severe than non-pregnant women of the same age.

“Vaccination of pregnant women will be performed in the health centers that offer comprehensive health services, and the 12-week pregnant women and the more will be introduced to the selected vaccination centers by issuing a vaccination certificate after being consulted by a midwife in the health center,” he underlined.

Delavari noted that due to the risks of Covid-19 disease in the third trimester of pregnancy, vaccination of mothers with a gestational age of 28 weeks and older will be a priority.

“All pregnant women of 35 years of age and older, mothers working in health care, pregnant women with spouses working in COVID-19 wards or corona management health centers, and mothers working in occupational groups are prioritized for vaccination in accordance with national vaccination guidelines.”

He went on to say that pregnant women with a body mass index of 35 or higher, mothers with twin and multiple pregnancies, the pregnant women with IVF, moms with underlying diseases including diabetes, gestational diabetes, heart disease, hypertension, and those who take immunosuppressive medicines that weaken the immune system as well as those with chronic kidney disease, tuberculosis anemia, organ transplantation, liver cirrhosis and asthma are eligible for the vaccination.

Delavari added that after being vaccinated, pregnant women should contact health centers or 4030 hotline to get the necessary instructions or even to determine the location of the check-up in case of possible showing of symptoms of the corona disease.