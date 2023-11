The factory produces 15 megawatts of 450 megawatt power plant panels by using new technologies and equipment.

It also aims to produce 200 megawatts of panels in future.

The panels produced by this plant have the highest efficiency, that is, 23%, and have gained a high share in supplying solar power plants with the equipment that they need.

The Iranian government plans to generate four thousand megawatts of solar power in four years.