Iran successfully receives signal from groundbreaking Pars 1 satellite

Spearheaded by the Iranian Space Research Institute, the Pars 1 satellite’s design, construction, assembly, and testing have paved the way for groundbreaking advancements in space research.

Weighing 134 kg, Pars 1 is part of a series of research-measurement satellites with a focus on functional imaging, advancing the domestic measurement data market, and testing essential technologies for indigenous operational measurement satellites.

Equipped with three imaging cameras capturing ground resources in visible, short-wave infrared, and thermal infrared spectral ranges, Pars 1 boasts impressive capabilities.

The color spectrum and short-wave infrared camera can cover 95% of Iran’s lands in under 100 days, while the thermal infrared camera, operational at night, achieves imaging of the entire territory in less than 45 days.

Pars 1’s missions go beyond imaging, encompassing solar panel mechanism tests, orbit correction with cold gas propulsion, independent position determination without GPS, power management tests, and dosimetry for measuring spacial radiation.

The satellite introduces advanced technologies such as telecommunications links in various frequency bands, positioning sensors, star sensors, magnetometer sensors, and gyroscope sensors.