Iran: Serious signs of thaw between Iran and Saudi Arabia

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh says the recent talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia have been useful and that there are serious signs of a thaw between the two countries.

Khatibzadeh said Tehran and Riyadh have held regular negotiations over bilateral ties and issues of mutual interest over the past month, describing the talks as positive.

Khatibzadeh added that the negotiations with the Saudis never stopped and messages are being exchanged at a proper level after the inauguration of President Raeisi’s administration in Tehran.

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman expressed hope Wednesday that the kingdom’s direct talks with Iran will lead to confidence building as the two countries take small steps toward dialogue following several years of heightened tensions.

King Salman made the remarks in a pre-recorded speech delivered to leaders who gathered for the U.N. General Assembly in New York.

He said Iran is a neighbor of Saudi Arabia and that the kingdom hopes talks between the two nations can lead to tangible results that pave the way for achieving the aspirations of the region’s people.

Iran and Saudi Arabia have been divided over a range of issues in recent years including the Saudi war on Yemen and its support of the Bahraini regime crackdown on its people.

Saudi Arabia accuses Iran of meddling in the kingdom’s internal affairs.

Iran also says the Saudis helped militant groups that fought decade-long war to bring down the Syrian government but to no avail.