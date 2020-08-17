Iran Sends to Kyrgyzstan Equipment to Prevent Coronavirus

Iran has dispatched to Kyrgyzstan knowledge-based equipment required to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The consignment contained a whole range of products.

“Last Friday, humanitarian assistance in the domain of knowledge-based equipment related to coronavirus supplied by the Science and Technology Department [of the Iranian Presidential Office] was handed over to officials of the Kyrgyz ministries of foreign affairs and health at Bishkek airport,” said a top official at the department.

“The shipment contained knowledge-based products needed to prevent the coronavirus disease. The products are used for controlling and diagnosing COVID-19,” he added.

“Iran’s consignment sent to Kyrgyzstan contained 2,500 IGG diagnosis kits and as many IGM ones,” he said.

He noted the shipment also contained ventilators, thermometers and disinfectants, among other things.

“By sending the aid package, the Science and Technology Department aims to help friendly countries which it has good economic and political relations with. Such a move will set the stage for introducing Iranian knowledge-based products to these countries,” he added.

The official said the department plans to send aid to 14 countries, including Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan and Kyrgyzstan.