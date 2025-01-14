IFP ExclusiveForeign Policy

NBC to air Iran president’s ‘important message’ on ‘honorable, equal negotiation’

By IFP Editorial Staff
Masoud Pezeshkian

The deputy head of Communications and Information of the Iranian President's Office announced on Tuesday that an important message from President Massoud Pezeshkian will be broadcast on Wednesday on NBC, emphasizing Iran's readiness for honorable and equal negotiations.

In a tweet, Mehdi Tabatabaei stated that Iran is prepared for ‘honorable negotiations’ with the US to resolve the outstanding issues between the two countries.

He wrote, “President Pezeshkian’s important message in an interview with renowned American anchor Lester Holt will be broadcast tomorrow on NBC.”

“The Islamic Republic of Iran seeks peace and de-escalation in the region and the world, condemns the war-mongering, aggression, and genocide by the Zionist regime, and is ready for honorable and equal negotiations,” he further noted.

There have been growing hints in recent days that Iranian officials are ready to hold talks with the incoming US President Donald Trump to resolve the differences.

Ali Abdolalizadeh, the head of President Pezeshkian’s election campaign and the president’s representative in maritime economy, announced on Monday that the Iranian government has reached a consensus on the necessity of direct talks with Washington, rather than relying on intermediaries.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks