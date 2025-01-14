NBC to air Iran president’s ‘important message’ on ‘honorable, equal negotiation’

In a tweet, Mehdi Tabatabaei stated that Iran is prepared for ‘honorable negotiations’ with the US to resolve the outstanding issues between the two countries.

He wrote, “President Pezeshkian’s important message in an interview with renowned American anchor Lester Holt will be broadcast tomorrow on NBC.”

“The Islamic Republic of Iran seeks peace and de-escalation in the region and the world, condemns the war-mongering, aggression, and genocide by the Zionist regime, and is ready for honorable and equal negotiations,” he further noted.

There have been growing hints in recent days that Iranian officials are ready to hold talks with the incoming US President Donald Trump to resolve the differences.

Ali Abdolalizadeh, the head of President Pezeshkian’s election campaign and the president’s representative in maritime economy, announced on Monday that the Iranian government has reached a consensus on the necessity of direct talks with Washington, rather than relying on intermediaries.