Iran says not involved in seizure of Israeli ship off Yemen coast

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani on Monday rejected the Israeli prime minister accusation that Iran assisted the Yemeni resistance movement as “invalid”.

“We have said several times that resistance groups in the region act independently and spontaneously based on their own interests and for their people’s benefit,” he said.

The spokesman added the Israeli regime levels such accusations against Iran because it “cannot accept that it suffered a major defeat in Palestine and wants to find a justification for the defeat it suffered.”

Addressing the United States as the main supporter of the Israeli regime in its continued carnage in Gaza, Kanaani said the response by the resistance factions in the region will stop only in case the Israeli massacre of the Palestinians in Gaza stops and aid supplies are delivered to the blockaded territories.

The spokesman said the humanitarian aid delivered to the coastal strip has so far been meager, which has failed to meet the dire need of the 2.3 million people locked up in the enclave.

He noted that Iran’s humanitarian supplies have so far been not given the clearance to be delivered to the region.