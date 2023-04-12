Iran security chief’s dress in meeting with Russian envoy causes controversy on social media

What’s particular about Shamkhani is the way he’s dressed in the picture.
Igor Levitin, Putin’s special advisor, met with Shamkhani at the headquarters of Iran’s National Security Council on Sunday.
Fars News Agency has published a photo of Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani in a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin's aide that has caused a controversy on social media.
Igor Levitin, Putin’s special advisor, met with Shamkhani at the headquarters of Iran’s National Security Council on Sunday.