Sunday, April 9, 2023
Iran security chief: Intl. efforts to sideline dollar gaining momentum

By IFP Editorial Staff
Shamkhani and Levitin

Iran’s security chief praises growing economic cooperation with Russia in the face of Western sanctions, saying international efforts to diminish the role of the US dollar in financial transactions have gathered pace.

In a meeting with the visiting Russian president’s special envoy, Igor Levitin, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, expressed satisfaction with the improvement of the level and volume of economic cooperation between the two countries.

He emphasized the need for the adoption of short-cut solutions to accelerate the implementation of joint economic projects.

Shamkhani said the finalized initiatives between the two countries related to monetary and banking relations are considered as an effective model for thwarting the illegal Western sanctions.

“The path started to reduce the influence of the dollar in regional and international economic exchanges, which many countries are joining, will reduce the dominance of the West over the world economy to the minimum possible level,” he said.

For his part, the Russian official stressed the need to implement joint plans and projects as soon as possible, especially in the field of transit, saying Moscow stands ready to invest in various economic sectors in Iran, including steel, oil and petrochemicals.

Besides the significant steps taken toward the promotion of bilateral economic cooperation, proper grounds have been provided for concluding a multilateral economic agreement and attracting the participation of other countries in the region in profitable economic projects, he added.

