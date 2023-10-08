Sunday, October 8, 2023
Iran sends search, rescue teams to quake-hit regions in Afghanistan

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran has dispatched search and rescue teams to earthquake-stricken areas in neighboring Afghanistan.

“Today, 50 rescue personnel in the form of 10 operational teams from the [northeastern Iranian] provinces of Razavi Khorasan, South Khorasan and North Khorasan as well as from the Relief and Rescue Organization [of the Iranian Red Crescent Society] were sent to Afghanistan,” said the head of the organization on Sunday.

“The aid shipment contains 500 relief tents, 1,000 rolls of carpet, 4,000 blankets, 500 sets of dishes, 500 food packages intended to last for ten days, together with search and rescue equipment and teams,” he added.

The logistics provided include several pick-up trucks, ambulances and heavy vehicles, the chief relief authority explained.

The earthquakes in the western Afghan city of Herat have killed more thab 2,000, injuring many more.

