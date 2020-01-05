Iran Says Soleimani’s Assassination Tantamount to US-Britain 1953 Coup

Hailing General Soleimani as “surpassed by no one in terms of defending the region’s security” and “a great man in the history of Iran and the region,” Larijani said “everybody witnessed Soleimani’s acts of valor in cracking down on ISIS terrorists.”

“He rushed to the help of the people of Iraq and Syria at the request of their governments, and rid the people in the region of the terrorists with a meticulous plan,” the Parliament Speaker said Sunday.

Larijani noted that the Iraqi nation’s celebration of Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who was assassinated alongside Soleimani during the US attack, indicates their role in the security of the region.

“That Mr Trump stated that the Iraqi and Iranian nations have celebrated the terror attack shows how out of touch they are with the realities of the region,” he added.

Describing the terrorist attack as “tantamount to the 1953 coup”, Larijani dismissed the US officials’ rush into stating that they took a preventive measure through the terror attack as “a cover-up for law of the jungle”, insisting that the US officials must present their documentation if they have any.

Larijani went on to say that the US action was against the international rules. “The brutal act of President of United States counts as a war crime within which lies disrespect for the nation of Iraq. They did it with no permit, overnight, and in a stealthy manner.”

He added that the Parliament will follow up on the punishment of the criminals.

Your rude foreign minister has flung you into this bottomless cesspit. You jeopardized the security of the region with what you did, Larijani warned President of the United States Donald Trump.

“Now in front of Iran you are trapped in a cesspit several times bigger than the size of Europe,” Larijani added.