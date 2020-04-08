Iran Says Ready to Share COVID-19 Experiences with Neighbours 

In separate phone conversations on Wednesday afternoon, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told his Armenian, Azerbaijani and Kazakh counterparts that Tehran is prepared to put its experiences in coping with COVID-19 at the disposal of these countries.

Zarif expressed solidarity with Armenia’s Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Azerbaijan Republic’s Elmar Mammadyarov in fighting against the deadly epidemic.

In his talks with Kazak FM Mukhtar Tileuberdi, FM Zarif stressed the expansion of mutual collaborations to deal with COVID-19.

The Coronavirus broke out in Iran late February, but the country has been able to confine it in a way that on Wednesday the infection rate showed a downward trend for the tenth consecutive day.

Iran is hopeful to completely eradicate the disease as soon as possible. In order to do so, the government has announced some tough restrictions for transportation, trade, and commuting.