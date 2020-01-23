Iran Says Open to Dialogue with Neighbours after Saudi Signal for Talks

In a post in Arabic language on his Twitter account on Thursday, Zarif said Iran remains open to dialogue with its neighbours.

تبقی ايران منفتحة للحوار مع جاراتها و نعلن عن استعدادنا للمشارکة في أي عمل تکاملي يصب في مصلحة المنطقة ونرحّب بأي خطوة تعيد الأمل إلی شعوبها وتأتي لها بالإستقرار والإزدهار — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) January 23, 2020

The top diplomat also declared Iran’s readiness to participate in any complementary work that is in the interest of the region.

The Islamic Republic also welcomes any step that restores hope to its people and brings them stability and prosperity, Foreign Minister Zarif underscored.

His message came after Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud said that Riyadh is open to talks with Tehran.

In remarks on the sidelines of the annual meeting of World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos on Wednesday, bin Farhan also noted that “it is really up to Iran”.

The Saudi diplomat said he was glad the region has “avoided any escalation” with Iran, noting that “many countries” have offered to mediate talks with Tehran.