Iran Says Many Hospital Beds Free as COVID-19 Patients Recover

The Iranian president says most of the hospital beds where coronavirus patients were treated are now empty after they recovered and were sent home.



President Hassan Rouhani on Thursday expressed content with the declining number of COVID-19 infections in the country.

“I was seeing the figures last night and I got very happy because they are dropping, i.e., the number of infected cases and those hospitalized is falling,” said the president.

He also noted more and more patients are recovering, expressing hope more hospital beds will become empty in the future.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he said economic activity has resumed while taking the necessary precautions and observing health protocols.

He said many of those who had registered for unemployment benefits have now returned to work, which is good news.