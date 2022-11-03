Iran sanctions Canadian officials, daily over “support for terrorism, inciting unrest”

The Iranian foreign ministry issued a statement, saying the Islamic Republic, as a reciprocal move imposes sanctions against some Canadian individuals and institutions for supporting the Mojahedin Khalq Organization (MKO) terrorist group, inciting and encouraging terrorist acts and violence against the people of Iran.

The statement says, those sanctioned are involved in propagating false information about Iran and participation in the implementation and escalation of oppressive sanctions against the people of Iran.

Anita Anand, Canadian Minister of National Defense, Richard Wagner, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Canada, Wayne Donald Eyre, Canada’s Chief of the Defense Staff and Eric Kenny, Commander of the Royal Canadian Air Force are among the officials targeted.

Iran also imposed sanctions on David Brown, the judge who issued the ruling on the confiscation of Islamic Republic of Iran’s assets in Canada.

According to the statement, the sanctioned people will be subjected to the ban on issuing visas, the ban on entering the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran, blocking bank accounts in Iran’s financial and banking system, as well as seizure of property and assets in the territory under the jurisdiction of the Islamic Republic of Iran.