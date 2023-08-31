Thursday, August 31, 2023
Iran: Sabotage, sanctions cannot stop country’s nuclear program

By IFP Editorial Staff
The head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) says the country’s nuclear program cannot be stopped by sabotage or sanctions.

“By targeting nuclear facilities or imposing sanctions, they cannot halt Iran’s nuclear program,” said Mohammad Eslami, in an interview with Al Jazeera.

Targeting our nuclear installations will be in vain and will be met by a firm and crushing response,” he added.

Iran has been pursuing a peaceful nuclear program in accordance with regulations of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Hostile countries have tried time and again to put the brakes on Iran’s development and progress, including in the nuclear sector.

