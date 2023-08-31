Iran: Sabotage, sanctions cannot stop country’s nuclear program

“By targeting nuclear facilities or imposing sanctions, they cannot halt Iran’s nuclear program,” said Mohammad Eslami, in an interview with Al Jazeera.

Targeting our nuclear installations will be in vain and will be met by a firm and crushing response,” he added.

Iran has been pursuing a peaceful nuclear program in accordance with regulations of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Hostile countries have tried time and again to put the brakes on Iran’s development and progress, including in the nuclear sector.