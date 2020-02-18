Iran, Russia to Finalize Visa Waiver Program

Iranian Deputy Minister of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Vali Teymouri said the final visa waiver deal will be clinched at the upcoming MITT exhibition in Russia.

“The Russia exhibit is of great significance,” he said.

“One of the key issues at the exhibition is to follow up on and finalize the issue of a visa waiver program for group tours between Iran and Russia,” he noted.

The top official also urged Iranian travel agencies to actively participate in the exhibition.

He further touched upon the importance of professional travel agencies becoming more and more active, saying special significance should be attached to the private sector.

He added another forthcoming event is the ITB exhibition in Germany in which Iran is also scheduled to participate.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the official said nowadays the negative propaganda by American media against Iran are losing their effect and people turn a deaf ear to the negative statements about Iran.