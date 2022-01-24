Monday, January 24, 2022
type here...
Views

Iran roads minister heads to Baku to boost bilateral cooperation

By IFP Editorial Staff

More Articles

Avatar of IFP Editorial Staff
IFP Editorial Staffhttps://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.
Iran’s Roads and Urban Development Minister Rostam Qassemi on Monday left Tehran for Baku, the capital of the Republic of Azerbaijan, to discuss further mutual cooperation.

During his three-day visit, the Iranian minister will hold talks with Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev, and Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev.

According to reports, the two sides’ discussions will mainly revolve around cooperation in the transportation and transit sector and infrastructure projects.

Earlier Qassemi said Iran and Azerbaijan would seek to remove obstacles in the way of the two countries’ trade.

In late November, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister Mustafayev, heading a high-level delegation, made a trip to Tehran and met with Qassemi.

Baku is eager to cement its ties with Tehran in all economic sectors, the visiting Azerbaijani official said after his meeting with Iran’s roads minister.

Previous articleFire kills one at inn in southern Tehran
Next articleMashahd’s Robat-e Virani Ethnography Museum

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifIran SanctionsIran in Photos

Editor Picks