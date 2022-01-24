Iran roads minister heads to Baku to boost bilateral cooperation

During his three-day visit, the Iranian minister will hold talks with Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev, and Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev.

According to reports, the two sides’ discussions will mainly revolve around cooperation in the transportation and transit sector and infrastructure projects.

Earlier Qassemi said Iran and Azerbaijan would seek to remove obstacles in the way of the two countries’ trade.

In late November, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister Mustafayev, heading a high-level delegation, made a trip to Tehran and met with Qassemi.

Baku is eager to cement its ties with Tehran in all economic sectors, the visiting Azerbaijani official said after his meeting with Iran’s roads minister.