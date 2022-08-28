Nournews: Careful reviews of US response to last ‘at least until weekend’

Detailed examination of America’s response to Iran’s major proposed revisions of the European Union’s coordinator “are underway at expert levels and the process will continue at least until the end of the current week,” Nournews said in tweet on Sunday.

The official weekend in Iran is Friday.

On Wednesday, US officials said they had sent back their response to Iranian comments on an EU-led draft agreement.

It took the US 10 days to react to the Iranian comments, a delay that was criticized by the European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

Borrell has described the both US and Iran’s responses as “reasonable.”