Sunday, August 28, 2022
Nournews: Careful reviews of US response to last ‘at least until weekend’

By IFP Editorial Staff
A news website close to Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) says the process of reviewing the American response to Tehran’s comments about an EU-led draft text aimed at reviving the 2015 nuclear deal will continue “at least until the end of the current week.”

Detailed examination of America’s response to Iran’s major proposed revisions of the European Union’s coordinator “are underway at expert levels and the process will continue at least until the end of the current week,” Nournews said in tweet on Sunday.

The official weekend in Iran is Friday.

On Wednesday, US officials said they had sent back their response to Iranian comments on an EU-led draft agreement.

It took the US 10 days to react to the Iranian comments, a delay that was criticized by the European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

Borrell has described the both US and Iran’s responses as “reasonable.”

