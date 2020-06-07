Iran Reports over 2,350 New Cases of COVID-19 Infection

Iran’s Health Ministry spokesman has confirmed 2,364 new cases of infection with the novel coronavirus, raising the total number of cases to 171,789.

In his Sunday press briefing, Kianoush Jahanpour said 72 people have died of the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities to 8,291.

The spokesman said 134,349 patients have so far recovered from the disease, and been discharged from hospital.

2,596 patients are also in severe conditions of the disease, he added.

Jahanpour noted that 1,084,857 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country, including the record-breaking number of 25,000 tests in a single day.

The spokesman said the situation in Khuzestan province is still red, but the high-risk cities of the province has decreased from 16 to 9.

Hormozgan and Kurdistan provinces are also at alarming conditions.