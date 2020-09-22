Iran Reports All-Time High Number of New COVID-19 Infections

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman says 429,193 patients have contracted the novel coronavirus so far, including 3,712 new cases identified in the past 24 hours, the highest daily rise in the number of patients since the beginning of the outbreak in Iran.

In a press briefing on Tuesday, Sima-Sadat Lari said the virus has killed 178 patients since Monday noon, increasing the overall death toll to 24,656.

So far, she added, 363,737 patients have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital.

Lari said 3,869 patients are also in critical conditions caused by more severe infection.

The spokeswoman noted that 3,800,619 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country so far.

She said the high-risk “red” zones include Tehran, Qom, Mazandaran, East Azarbaijan, Isfahan, Yazd, Khorasan Razavi, North Khorasan, Semnan, Gilan, Zanjan, Qazvin, and Kerman provinces.

The “orange” zones also include Lorestan, Ardabil, Golestan, Markazi, Alborz, Hormozgan, Ilam, Fars, Bushehr, West Azarbaijan, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, Kermanshah, South Khorasan, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, and Khuzestan provinces, she added.