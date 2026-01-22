IFP ExclusiveSecuritySelected

Iran’s IRGC commander vows readiness for Leader’s orders

By IFP Editorial Staff
Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei

Major General Mohammad Pakpour, Commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), issued a forceful statement on Thursday, declaring the IRGC's full combat readiness to execute the orders of Leader Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei amid tensions with the US and Israel.

In a message marking the annual “IRGC Guards Day,” General Pakpour hailed the epic of Karbala by the third Shia Imam and linked it to the IRGC’s modern-day mission.

He stated that Guards are “at the trigger, more prepared than ever,” and stand in a “united and steeled front” to fortify the nation’s security.

The reaction came as Iranian officials say the US and Israel have hijacked the recent protests across Iran over hiking prices and economic hardships and turning them into violent riots.

The commander issued a stark warning to the US and Israel, whom he labeled as “criminal, villainous, and anti-human” enemies.
He cautioned them to “avoid any miscalculation,” referencing past conflicts, or face a “more painful and regrettable fate.”

The statement concluded with tributes to fallen IRGC commanders, including the late General Qasem Soleimani, former head of the IRGC’s Quds Forces, and affirmed the force’s commitment to its duties under the guidance of the Leader.

