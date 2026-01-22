IFP ExclusiveEnvironment

Ardabil Airport records coldest temperature in Iran at minus 27 degrees

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Snow

Ardabil Airport, in northwestern Iran, recorded the lowest temperature in the country over the past night, with the mercury dropping to minus 27 degrees Celsius, according to the provincial meteorological authority.

Sadegh Kouhi, Director General of the Ardabil Meteorological Organization, said the extreme cold made Ardabil Airport the coldest point in the country during the reported period.

He noted that the severe cold wave continues to affect large parts of the province, accompanied by heavy snowfall in mountainous and rural areas.

Meteorological officials have warned residents to take necessary precautions due to persistently low temperatures, icy roads, and the risk of disruptions to transportation and daily activities.

