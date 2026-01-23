IFP ExclusiveForeign Policy

Iranian ambassador to France cites sanctions as root of economic discontent

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iranian Ambassador to France, Mohammad Aminnezhed, stated in an interview with the OMERTA media group that the primary cause of recent public grievances in Iran is economic pressure stemming from international sanctions.

Aminnezhed acknowledged recent protests as having economic roots, confirming that public demands had been formally recognized by Iranian authorities.

He argued that external pressure and interference were counterproductive and asserted that lifting these “illegal” sanctions is the most effective way to aid Iranian youth.

The ambassador linked economic hardship particularly to sanctions re-imposed after the US withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal in 2018.

He, however, outlined government efforts to manage resources and implement urgent policy reforms in response.

Aminnezhed characterized the initial protests as peaceful and legitimate but noted they were later hijacked by external actors and organized elements, leading to violence, destruction, and casualties among both civilians and security forces.

He defended temporary internet restrictions as a necessary measure to curb violence and protect lives.

Rejecting narratives of systemic collapse, the ambassador highlighted the Islamic Republic’s endurance through decades of external pressure.

He pointed to the 2015 nuclear accord as proof that reducing sanctions leads to tangible economic improvement and renewed social hope.

