Iran’s London Embassy denies rumors, confirms consular services operational

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Embassy UK

The Consular Section of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in London issued a statement on Thursday, firmly denying rumors and confirming that all its services continue uninterrupted.

The statement assured Iranian citizens and other applicants that, despite the dissemination of “false news” and some disruptive activities, the section is operating normally and providing full consular services throughout the week.

The announcement comes after recent months saw anti-government elements, according to the statement, spreading disinformation on social media to undermine the embassy’s operations following violent protests outside the embassy premises.

This is not the first such attempt to disrupt the mission’s activities through rumors and falsehoods.

London police had previously confirmed to IRNA news agency the arrest of 14 individuals gathered in front of the embassy building on charges of causing public disorder.

