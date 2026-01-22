Iran says IAEA has not issued inspection guidelines for attacked nuclear sites

In an interview with IRNA, Mohammad Eslami stressed that the IAEA must clarify its position regarding the aggression against Iran’s nuclear installations during the war.

He said any inspection of sites that have been attacked requires a defined framework, particularly given the potential environmental and safety risks associated with military strikes on nuclear facilities.

Speaking to Reuters at the World Economic Forum in Davos, IAEA Director Rafael Grossi said the atomic agency has inspected all 13 of Iran’s declared nuclear facilities that were not struck, but has been unable to access three sites bombed in June, namely Natanz, Fordow and Isfahan.

Eslami confirmed inspections have so far been limited to nuclear sites that were not damaged, adding that IAEA inspectors are currently not present in Iran.

He noted that when a military attack occurs, the resulting environmental hazards and technical conditions must be taken into account, and a specific inspection protocol should be designed accordingly.

The AEOI head added that Iran had previously proposed, at the IAEA General Conference, the principle that nuclear facilities should not be attacked, but the proposal was not reviewed.

According to Eslami, Grossi should first clarify the agency’s stance on such attacks and explain how access to damaged sites would be handled.