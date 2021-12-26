Iran releases high-quality footage of simulated attacks on Israel’s Dimona

The high-quality video shows a target representing the Israeli nuclear site being successfully hit by state-of-the-art weapons, including missiles and rockets.

Meanwhile, IRGC Commander in Chief Major General Hossein Salami said after the exercises that Iran will cut off the hands of enemies if they make a wrong move.

Iran’s ballistic missiles have a range of 2,000 km and the entire occupied Palestine and U.S. bases in the region are within their reach.

IRGC’s large-scale military drills codenamed the Great Prophet 17 and held in the Persian Gulf, ended on Friday.