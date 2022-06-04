Saturday, June 4, 2022
IFP Exclusive

Iran rejects reports of cyber attack at Imam Khomeini Int. Airport

By IFP Editorial Staff
Cyber attack

An Iranian official has rejected reports of a cyber attack at the Imam Khomeini International Airport, south of Tehran, saying a technical glitch in the passport control system briefly left passengers stranded there earlier on Saturday.

Javad Salehi, spokesman of the Imam Khomeini Airport City, said Saturday that no hacking attacking targeted the passport control system at the airport, and that “penetrating the system was impossible.”

He said a technical issue occurred with an offline server of the system in the early hours of Saturday and it took the airport officials a few hours to solve the problem.

Colonel Mohammad Heidari, the manager of the airport’s Aerial Border Control, said a brief delay of about 15 minutes was caused in flights due to the issue, and that no passenger missed any flight.

