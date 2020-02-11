Iran Rejects France’s Interventionist Remarks on Satellite Launch

In a statement on Tuesday, Mousavi also reiterated that Iran’s missile defence program has nothing to do with UN Security Council Resolution 2231 because Iranian missiles are not designed to carry nuclear weapons.

Mousavi’s comments came after the French Foreign Ministry condemned Iran’s Sunday launch of a communications satellite as a breach of its obligations under the UN resolution on Iran’s nuclear and ballistic program.

“France condemns this launch, which employs ballistic missile technologies, in particular those used for intercontinental missiles,” the ministry said in a statement.

Iranian state TV reported that the Simorgh rocket failed to reach the orbit because of its low speed.

Iranian communications Minister Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi said his country would keep on trying.