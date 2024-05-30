Iran opens registration for presidential election hopefuls

The registration period will last for five days for hopefuls seeking to run in the June 28 presidential election.

Prospective candidates need to meet several criteria, including having a minimum of four years of experience in significant political or administrative roles.

They also need to be between 40 and 75 years old, possess at least a master’s degree or equivalent, and demonstrate the health and capability to fulfill presidential duties.

Neither of the main two reformist or principlist camps in the country have revealed their candidates yet.

Extreme-right politician Saeed Jalili and former parliament speaker Ali Alrijani have announced they are among the contenders.

Several top figures, including former foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, have officially ruled out candidacy in the election.

All presidential hopefuls must be vetted by the Guardian Council before officially running for the vacancy.

President Raisi died in a helicopter crash along with his entourage, including Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, earlier this month, leaving the void.