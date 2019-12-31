Iran Refutes US Allegations over Iraq Developments

In a statement on Tuesday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi dismissed the bogus allegations that the American officials have made against Iran over the recent developments in Iraq.

“The surprising impudence of the American authorities is at such level that after slaughtering at least 25 people, wounding many Iraqi people, inflicting financial damages on Iraq and violating that country’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity, they (Americans) are now blaming the Islamic Republic of Iran for the protests from the Iraqi people against their own ferocious measures in a blatant and cheap act of pinning the blame on others,” Mousavi said.

Such American allegations amount to an insult to the people of Iraq, the Iranian spokesman noted, asking the US officials how and with what logic they expect the Iraqi nation to remain silent about such extensive crimes.

“On the one hand, the Americans have ignored the Iraqi nation’s liberality and pursuit of independence, and on the other hand, they have forgotten their role in supporting Saddam and in creating Daesh (ISIS) and the consequent massacre and depredation of the Iraqi people, and have apparently failed to remember that they are still deemed by the people of Iraq to be ‘occupiers’,” the spokesman added.

He finally dismissed the accusations leveled by the American officials against Iran, warned them against showing any thoughtless and wrong reaction in their calculations, and called on the White House to reconsider its destructive policies on the region.

The statement came after angry Iraqi demonstrators set fire to parts of the United States’ embassy in the Green Zone of Baghdad in protest at Washington’s recent airstrikes against the positions of Popular Mobilization Units (PMU).

While the US military strike on a number of PMU facilities in the western Anbar Province has killed around 30 people and injured over 50 others, the American officials have blamed Iran for the protests in the Arab country.

In a post on his Twitter account on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump has claimed that millions of people in Iraq are opposed to be dominated and controlled by Iran, without citing the deadly American airstrikes that have triggered a fierce reaction from Iraqis.