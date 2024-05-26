Iran Reformist camp says in talks to field candidates for presidential election

Ahmad Hakimipour, the head of the Central Council of the reformist Will of the Iranian Nation Party told Fars News Agency on Sunday that the party has started marathon talks to come to a unanimous decision on the candidates.

Hakimipour named former first vice president Es’haq Jahangiri, former governor of the Central Bank Abdolnaser Hemmati, ex-vice president Mohammad Reza Aref, former MP Massoud Pezeshkian, veteran politician and former governor Mohsen Mehralizadeh, top lawyer and cleric Mohsen Rohami, and Majid Ansari, who is currently a member of the Expediency Council, as the likely candidates.

He, however, said the candidates will be named after the registration kicks off on Thursday.

Hakimipour said, “Anyways, the reformists are not indifferent to the elections, and we are looking for a person who can solve people’s problems with a non-partisan view.”

Iranians will go the polls on June 28 to choose a successor to the late President Ebrahim Raisi who died in a helicopter crash last Sunday.