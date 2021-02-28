Iran Reduced Commitments after US Failed to Fulfil Obligations: VP

The Iranian first vice president says the country scaled down its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), after the US reneged on its obligations under the agreement.

Es’haq Jahangiri added the Iranian nation did a great job by standing up to Washington’s economic pressure.

“The Americans sought to bring Iran and the country’s economy to their knees, and a clear sign of that was the US assassination of top general Qassem Soleimani, who was a guest in another country (Iraq),” he added.

The Americans always tried to pretend that they didn’t favour official and state terrorism, but they finally committed that crime,” he said.

“Amid tough economic pressure [put on Iran by the US], they wanted to create a catalyst such as the assassination of general Soleimani to expedite Iran’s collapse,” he said.

The top official underlined that the policy of pressuring Iran has been a non-starter.

“Even John Bolton believes maximum pressure policy against the Iranian nation has failed,” he said.

He then touched upon UN Security Council Resolution 1929 in which, he said, Iran had been introduced as subversive of world peace and “if a person like Trump had got his hands on this resolution, he might have taken military action against the Iranian nation based on it.”

He said for the JCPOA to be revived, the US and Europeans should return to their commitments.