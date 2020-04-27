Iran Records Lowest Number of New COVID-19 Infections in 36 Days

Iran’s Health Ministry has confirmed 991 new COVID-19 infections in 24 hours, recording less than 1,000 new cases for the first time in 36 days.

Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour announced on Monday the newly confirmed cases raise the total number of infections to 91,472.

He also put the country’s death toll fron the novel coronavirus at 5,806, including 96 new fatalities in the past 24 hours.

According to Jahanpour, 70,933 COVID-19 patoents have so far recovered from the disease and been discharged from the hospital.

3,011 patients are also in severe conditions of the disease, he added.

432,329 COVID-19 tests have been taken so far across the country.