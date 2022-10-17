Iran says ready for JCPOA revival but “will not wait”

Kanaani added that all efforts by the EU coordinator for the talks show that the other sides have also remained committed to the continuation of the negotiations.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman however said the only problem is the contradiction between the US’s words and action.

He noted that the US on the one hand sends messages in which they express their views about ways of reviving the 2015 nuclear deal, JCPOA, and on the other hand its behavior and statements fail to complement the process of talks.

Kanaani stressed that the way has been paved technically for the revival of the JCPOA and the return of all parties to their obligations under the accord.

He said the revival of the JCPOA now is only contingent upon a political decision by the US.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman added whenever Washington desires, all sides can return to the deal. Kanaani however underlined that Iran will not wait for the agreement to be revived and will pursue its own foreign policy agenda.