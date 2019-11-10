Iran Ranks First in Artificial Intelligence in West Asia: Report

Since 2009, the SIR has published its international ranking of worldwide educational and research institutions based on their performance and the number of articles they have published in internationally recognized publications.

The SIR ranks higher education and research institutions based on indicators such as research performance, innovative achievements, universities’ websites and their social impacts. The SIR ranks some 5,000 institutions annually.

Iranian scientists kept making progress in the field of AI in 2018. Iran ranks ninth among 155 countries when it comes to artificial intelligence.

For a brief review of Iran’s achievements in various fields of science and technology, check the book “Science and Technology in Iran: A Brief Review – 2019”

AI has found a major non-hardware market in recent years given the development of information technology, mobile phone applications, the Internet, cab-hailing services, games and online sales, says Majid Nili, the secretary of the Cognitive Technologies and Sciences Development Board of the Iranian Vice-Presidency for Science and Technology.

“At the moment, projects run by university students and universities are related to the incorporation of AI activities into new businesses, and this matter has resulted in a leap in the applications of artificial intelligence in the country,” he said.

AI is supposed to assist human beings and make life easier for us. AI is supposed to be like an instructor in the domain of health. It is supposed to analyze factory data. The pace of progress in the AI domain is the harbinger of a major scientific leap. As for other scientific areas, the development of this technology, too, requires and formation of a proper environment, one in which knowledge-based companies and other players play a major role.