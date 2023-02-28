President Raisi: Interaction with other countries must be aimed at transferring science and technology

Raisi noted that knowledge, research, innovation and technology guarantee sustainable development in the country.

He added that science and technology know no bounds and interaction with all nations and governments must be aimed at cooperating with them in transfer of science and technology.

The Iranian president also said all executive bodies must act in such a way that the scientists and researchers feel their endeavor is appreciated and supported.

Raisi made those remarks at the closing ceremony of the scientific contest of Khwarazmi International Festival in Tehran.