Iran’s Qeshm Island hosting large numbers of tourists in Nowruz

Located in the Strait of Hormuz, Qeshm is an island with a great abundance of wildlife and plenty of unique geological formations, many of which are listed as UNESCO Heritage sites.
The Iranian island of Qeshm, the largest of its kind in the Persian Gulf, is hosting large numbers of tourists during Persian New Year, or Nowruz, holidays.
