Thursday, March 23, 2023
Iran’s Qeshm Island hosting large numbers of tourists in Nowruz

By IFP Editorial Staff

The Iranian island of Qeshm, the largest of its kind in the Persian Gulf, is hosting large numbers of tourists during Persian New Year, or Nowruz, holidays.

Located in the Strait of Hormuz, Qeshm is an island with a great abundance of wildlife and plenty of unique geological formations, many of which are listed as UNESCO Heritage sites.

