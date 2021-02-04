Iran Puts into Service Five Major Industrial Projects  

Iran’s president has officially inaugurated five major projects of the Ministry of Industry, Mines and Trade.

The projects came on line in western Zanjan province in a virtual ceremony attended by President Hassan Rouhani.

The projects include a steel complex, phase two of a factory producing industrial wires, an iron ore concentrates factory, a textile facility and a factory turning out different types of plastic containers.

The projects have come with a price tag of Rls. 70 trillion combined.

When the facilities become fully operational, they will create more than 1,700 jobs.