Iran holds Purebred Arabian Horse Competition By IFP Editorial Staff June 2, 2023 Iran holds the 33the edition of the Purebred Arabian Horse Competition, with 100 beautiful high-quality horses from across the country taking part. More in pictures: 1 of 25