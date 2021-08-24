Iran Prisons Chief Apologizes over Misconduct at Evin

By
IFP Editorial Staff
-

The head of Iran’s Prisons’ Organization has issued an apology over the leak of CCTV images from inside Evin Prison that purportedly show inmates being beaten. 

Mohammad Mehdi Hajmohammadi said in a tweet, “I take responsibility for the improper behavior at Evin Prison”. He promised that authorities will do their best to prevent the occurrence of such “bitter incidents” in future, saying those who violated the rules will be punished. 

Hajmohammadi however noted that the services of noble prison guards will not be ignored because of such misconducts. 

Iran’s Judiciary deputy chief also reacted to the report. Hojatoleslam Mohammad Mosaddegh said officials are investigating the issue and it’s unclear what really happened at Evin Prison. 

Mosaddegh also said the Judiciary will give an update on its findings Wednesday.

In recent days videos purportedly obtained by hackers show prisoners at Evin House of Detention in northern Tehran being beaten by security forces.

Subscribe
IFP Editorial Staff
https://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here